Troost-Ekong Thrilled To Score For Watford

William Troost-Ekong is in buoyant mood after scoring his first goal for Sky Bet Championship club Watford this season.

Troost-Ekong was on target in the Hornets 4-0 drubbing of rivals, Luton Town on Sunday at the Vicarage Road.

The centre-back poked the ball in from close range just before half-time after Keinan Davis had opened scoring for the Hornets.

Joao Pedro and Senegal forward, Ismaila scored the other goals for Slaven Bilic’s side.

Read Also:‘How Osimhen Can Become An Extraordinary Striker’ —Napoli Coach, Spalletti

”I’m still buzzing to be honest; the adrenaline is still going and it’s everything we wanted from the game today,” Troost-Ekong told the club’s official website.

“It’s a party in the dressing room at the moment. We spoke about a lot of things this morning when we all got together. We said, guys, there’s no more time to talk, it’s time for action.

“It was amazing [to score]. I felt a bit lost when it went in and I didn’t know…