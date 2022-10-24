‘We Are A Very Good Team’

Victor Osimhen believes Napoli proved their class once again following Sunday night’s 1-0 away against Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma.

Osimhen, making his first start for six weeks, thumped in from a seemingly impossible angle after blazing past Chris Smalling.

The Partenopei extended their unbeaten run to 11 games across all competitions following the win.

“Congratulations to the team, Roma gave us a tough time and are a good team also, but we showed we are also a very good team and it is not easy to beat us,” Osimhen told DAZN.

“It was important for me to get the goal for the team and these three big points,”

Osimhen also had a special message to share after the game. “I made the shape of a heart to dedicate this goal to my wife and daughter. I’m happy and this evening, we got a deserved win which was really important.”

