2022 World Cup: Netherlands Drop Man United’s Van De Beek

Manchester United midfielder, Donny Van de Beek, has been excluded from Netherlands’ 39-man provisional squad ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Van de Beek has not played regularly for Manchester United this season after returning from a loan stint with Everton, which influenced Netherlands coach Louis Van Gaal’s decision to drop him.

The squad list was announced on the onsOranje (Orange) @onsOranje Twitter handle.

Van de Beek has made 19 appearances and scored three goals for the Netherlands. He was an important squad member when the Dutch national team reach the final of the 2019 UEFA Nations but lost the title to Portugal.

The 25-year-old has scored one goal in seven appearances in all competitions for Manchester United so far this season.

The Netherlands are in Group A of the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Qatar, Senegal, and Ecuador.

Oranje have not won the FIFA World Cup but they were runners-up in…