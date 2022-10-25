5 Most Successful Inexperienced Football Managers

With Manchester United legend Michael Carrick being appointed as the new head coach for struggling Championship club Middlesbrough, it marks his first full time managerial position except for managing Man United on an interim basis for 3 games.

With this in mind, the team at Betting.com have looked back at some of the most successful inexperienced football managers that got a top-tier job with only lower league experience, or very little first team management experience.

Steven Gerrard

Ex-Liverpool player Steven Gerrard began his senior managerial career with Scottish Premiership club Rangers back in 2018. Before Gerrard’s appointment, his only previous managerial experience was with the Liverpool Youth Under 18’s team. He is one the good examples of successful inexperienced football managers.

As Gerrard took charge of Rangers, the team began to improve drastically, culminating in the…