Awoniyi Makes Premier League Team Of The Week

Taiwo Awoniyi was named in the official Premier League Team of the Week compiled by legendary England striker Alan Shearer.

The Team of the Week was published on the Premier League’s verified Twitter handle.

Awoniyi was the star of his side Nottingham Forest after scoring the goal that earned them a 1-0 home win against his former club Liverpool.

The Super Eagles striker gave Forest the lead on 55 minutes after smashing his effort into the roof of the net off his initial strike from a cross came off the post.

It is Awoniyi’s third goal in 11 Premier League appearances for the newly promoted club.

Despite the win which is Forest’s second of the season, they remain bottom on nine points after 12 games.

