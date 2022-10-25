Bayelsa Queens Arrive Morocco For CAF Women’s Champions League

Nigerian champions Bayelsa Queens arrived Casablanca, Morocco on Monday ahead of the 2023 Women’s Champions League.

The Restoration Girls are already lodged at the Magic Village Sports Centre in Casablanca.

Domo Okara’s side will continue their preparations for the competition which will kick-off this weekend.

Bayelsa Queens will confront defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa in their first game on Sunday at the Stade Grande de Marrakech.

Read Also: ‘Osimhen Gives Me Hope Concerning Super Eagles’ Resurgence’ — Oliseh

The Nigerian girls will face TP Mazembe of Congo Democratic Republic in their second group game three days later.

Their final group game will be against Egypt’s Wadi Degla at the Stade Prince Heritier, Rabat on November 6.

The top two teams in the group will proceed to the semi-finals.

The winner of the competition will smile home with $400, 000, while the runners-up will earn $250,000. The two losing semi-finalists will get $200,000…