Belgium Have High Expectations At Qatar 2022

Belgium captain, Eden Hazard, says that the Red Devils’ ‘golden generation’ need to improve on their performance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in this year’s tournament in Qatar due to high expectations.

Belgium finished in third place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup after defeating England 2-0 on July 14 at the Krestovsky Stadium.

Hazard tasks the ‘golden generation’ of Belgium to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“I have set the bar high, I have to try to do better than in 2018. It’ll be pretty tough because that was already pretty good,” Hazard told FIFA.com.

Also Read: Awoniyi Makes Premier League Team Of The Week

“I’m fortunate to be the captain of a great team and a big footballing nation, and so we owe it to ourselves to have high expectations.”

Hazard added: “There’s always talk of the ‘golden generation’, but there’s truth to it. We’ve spent almost 10 years together, now we’ve got younger players starting to come through.

“Of course,…