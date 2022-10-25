Ex-Barca Coach Set To Take Over At Chukwueze’s Villarreal

Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze is set to work under former Barcelona head coach Quique Setién at Villarreal.

This is according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

According to Romano, Setién is being touted as Unai Emery’s replacement following the latter’s move to Aston Villa on Monday.

“Villarreal are confident to complete the agreement with Quique Setién as new head coach in the next hours – as Setién is in direct negotiations with president Roig,” Romano wrote on Twitter.

“It’s considered matter of details – as former Barça coach looks set to replace Unai Emery.“

Setién signed as head coach of Barcelona on 13 January 2020, replacing the dismissed Ernesto Valverde on a contract lasting to June 2022.

Under Setien Barcelona finished the domestic league in second position, behind Real Madrid.

On 14 August 2020, they lost 8–2 to FC Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

It was the first time in 74 years that the…