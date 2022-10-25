‘He’s A Great Player’ – Torino Boss Juric Hails Aina

Torino manager Ivan Juric has heaped plaudits on Ola Aina after the defender scored in the club’s 2-1 win against Udinese last Sunday.

The Nigeria international registered his first goal of the season for the Turin club in the keenly contested encounter.

Aina drilled in a left-footed shot in the first half of the game.

“Singo? For now Ola Aina is playing and even today he played a great game,” Juric said via Corriere dello Sport.

“He (Aina) is a great player, he is doing very well. When he drops then it will be Singo’s turn. Right now Aina gives me more guarantees.”

The versatile defender was close to leaving Torino this summer after losing his place in the team in the second half of last season.

