Hudson-Odoi Coy On Ghana Commitment

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson- Odoi has not ruled out the possibility of representing the Black Stars of Ghana in future.

Although he has already played three times for England, new Fifa rules mean that if those appearances happen before a player is 21, which is the case with Hudson Odoi, he can switch allegiance.

Asked if talks had taken place with Ghana, Hudson-Odoi, on-loan at Bayer Leverkusen, told BBC Sport: “Nothing I would say at the moment on camera, I would love to tell you, but I couldn’t say.

“At the moment it’s more just focusing on the best I can do here. You never know what will happen in the future.

“Obviously the Ghana-England situation has been on my mind for a while. But I think right now it was more of the focus of coming here, really getting myself back into shape, playing a lot of games and just feeling like myself. Right now my mind is just open.”

