Manchester City Top Group, Leipzig Floor Holders Real Madrid

Manchester City were held to a 0-0 draw by Borussia Dortmund in their UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday night.

The Citizens top Group G with one game to spare.

Borussia Dortmund also reach the Round of 16 following the stalemate.

Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez missed Manchester City’s best chance of the game as his second half penalty was saved by Gregor Kobel.

Youssoufa Moukoko also missed a huge chance for Dortmund.

At the Red Bull Arena, RB Leipzig defeated defending champions Real Madrid 3-2.

Josko Gvardiol, Chris Nkunku and Timo Werner were all on target for the Bundesliga club in the game.

Brazil winger Vinicius Junior and his compatriot, Rodrygo netted for the visitors.

