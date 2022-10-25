Neville: How Rafael Ended My Career At Man United

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has disclosed how Rafael Da Silva ended his career as a player at Old Trafford.

Neville is considered a club legend at Man United, having made 602 appearances across nearly two decades.

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, Neville said, “I watched [Wes] Brown play a full season and win the Champions League.

“He’s a great lad, brilliant player, and I was delighted for him, of course, I wanted to be in the team, of course, I wanted to be out there and be captain, but I was not.”

He added: “Then Rafael came into training. It was Rafael who actually finished my career mentally, in some ways, because I used to watch him in training, get close to players and snap into tackles, and then get up and get back out there again, and I could not get my legs forward. I thought, I get it, I see it.”

