Oliseh:‘Osimhen Gives Me Hope Concerning Super Eagles’ Resurgence’

Former Nigeria football Star Sunday Oliseh with players like Victor Osimhen he has hope the Super Eagles will bounce back.

Oliseh stated this while reacting to Osimhen’s wonder strike for Napoli against Roma, which sealed a 1-0 win at the Stadio Olimpico at the weekend.

With 10 minutes left to play, Osimhen raced through on goal, shoved former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling aside before unleashing a superb strike from a tight angle which sailed into the net.

It was Osimhen’s third goal in the Italian topflight this season after recovering from injury.

And in his reaction, Oliseh explained what made Osimhen’s goal stand out.

“Osimhen makes me very optimistic concerning Super Eagles’ resurgence! what a classy lethal finish, full of pace, power, precision and self belief,” the former Super Eagles head coach wrote on Twitter.

Napoli remain top in the league standings ahead of second placed AC…