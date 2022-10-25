You Left Ajax To Join Man United In A Wrong Manner –Van Der Sar

Ajax chief executive and former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has criticized the manner in which Man United star, Antony left Ajax in the summer.

The Dutchman, a United and Ajax legend, was forced to accept the sale of Antony to the Red Devils late in the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian has started impressively with the Premier League giants, but van der Sar believes he could have benefited from another year with the Dutch club.

As reported by The Times, Van der Sar said: “It was our opinion they should stay for another year. We gave a firm ‘no’ to Arsenal when they came first for Lisandro; we fought hard to keep him.

“It was [an] economic [decision] but it was a hard one to take. We knew there was interest but not at that level and it was too late to find a good replacement.

“I don’t think the way [Antony] handled it was the correct one, but it’s important all the players who leave Ajax have success because it reflects well on us.”

