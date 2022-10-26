2022 Lagos International Festival of Animation Kickoff

The much talked about 2022 Lagos International Festival of Animation (LIFANIMA) finally kicked off on Tuesday, 25 October.

This year’s edition tagged ‘Get Animated, Season 6’ took place at Freedom Park, Lagos Island.

It is a three-day event that will run from Tuesday 25 to Thursday 27, October. While the opening two days (25th and 26 th) will hold at Freedom Park, the final day (27th) is billed for Mike Adenuga Centre, Alliance Francaise in Ikoyi.

Present at the opening day were festival director Muyiwa Kayode, artistic filmmaker, painter, sculptor, graphic and animator Stanley Ohikhuare, renowned animators in Nigeria Richard Oboh, Dami Solesi and Esther Gbadamosi as well as upcoming animators.

The festival kicked off with a panel session with the theme: The Sound of Animation – A Virtual Conversation with Pete O’ Donoghue.

Pete O’ Donoghue is the Chief Executive Officer, Upstanding Studio, Cape Town, South Africa.

Also on the panel session were popular animators…