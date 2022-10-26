2022 U-17 WWC: Flamingos Can Beat Any Team – Usani

Flamingos defender, Miracle Usani is confident the team will beat Colombia in their semi-final encounter at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The Nigerian girls will face the South Americans in the semi-final encounter at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa on Wednesday.

The encounter will start at 4pm (12noon Nigeria time).

“I believe we can get to the final,” Usani said in an interview with FIFA.

“If we can beat USA, I don’t see any obstacle standing in our way.”

USA enjoyed the better stats against Nigeria, but Usani said her team were focused on winning to go through to a historic semi-final after three failed attempts previously.

“It was just about winning the game,” she said. “That’s exactly what we had to do, and that was the key to our victory.”

The Flamingos defeated United States of America 4-3 on penalties to get to this stage of the competition.

