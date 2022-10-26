2022 U-17 WWC: Flamingos Ready To Conquer Colombia

Flamingos head coach Bankole Olowookere has said his players will go all out for a win against Colombia in their semi-final clash at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The Nigerian girls will do battle with the South Americans on Wednesday (today) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.

The Flamingos are looking to further create history in the competition by making it to the final.

The West Africans made it to the semi-final for the first time after edging out United States of America 4-3 on penalties in the quarter-final last week Friday.

Read Also: Belgium’s Golden Generation Has High Expectations At 2022 World Cup –Hazard

Olowookere insisted that they are determined to go further in the competition by securing a place in the final.

“We are fully ready right from the day we qualified and I believed we will achieve our aim,” Olowookere said ahead of the clash against the South Americans.

“And to achieve that we must beat the Colombians and we are doing everything to…