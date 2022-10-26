2023 FIFA WWC: Oshoala Okays Super Falcons’ Group

Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala insisted that the former African champions won’t have any problem facing the teams in their group at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Randy Waldrum’s side will be up against co-hosts Australia, Republic of Ireland and Canada in Group B.

The Super Falcons will confront Canada in their first game in the competition in Melbourne on July 21 before facing Australia and the Republic of Ireland in Brisbane.

“I think we have a really good group. It’s the World Cup and it’s not meant to be easy or a walk in the park,” the Barcelona forward Oshoala told BBC Sport Africa.

“With the group we have, I feel we have a chance.”

“We get to play Canada, a team we know very well, and of course Australia.

“It won’t be easy against the Republic of Ireland, but we had Australia in our 2015 group. We lost to them 2-0. It’s a good opportunity for us to…