Amusan Gets Ex-Athletes’ Backing For Female Athlete Of Year Award

Some notable former Nigerian track and field internationals have urged Nigerians to continue to vote for reigning World 100m hurdles champion and record holder, Tobi Amusan as she bids to become the first Nigerian to be crowned World Athlete of The Year by World Athletics.

Former African queen of the track, Mary Onyali, and former Nigeria long jump king, Charlton Ehizuelen are spearheading this campaign.

They are joined among others by seven-time Nigeria 100m champion, Endurance Ojokolo; reigning Nigeria 100m fastest man, Olusoji Fasuba; former Nigeria 100m hurdles record holder, Angela Atede and Olympic, World indoor and outdoor championships silver medalist, Glory Alozie.

Amusan is one of the 10 women nominated for the yearly award and 25% of the votes that she will require to win will come from fans worldwide.

“Hello, fellow Nigerians! Our world Champion and World Record Holder…