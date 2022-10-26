Balogun Reveals Reason Behind QPR Move

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has opened up on what prompted him to link up with Queens Park Rangers last summer.

The centre-back was released by Scottish Premiership club, Glasgow Rangers in July following the expiration of his contract.

Balogun then make a surprise move to Sky Bet Championship club, QPR.

“It was a long summer,” said Balogun, via West London Sport.

“I stayed up in Glasgow the whole time just trying to stay fit and not to lose my mind, but it was very, very challenging. I can’t lie.

“That’s the game nowadays. They see a certain number, which is the age, and they are like ‘nah’.

That’s what I had to deal with loads in the beginning, which obviously made it even more challenging because I know what I’m still capable of. It was just a matter of who is out there that believes in it?

“When QPR really had a go at me, I was like ‘right, let’s get this over the line. Let me reunite with Mick and see if we can be as successful as…