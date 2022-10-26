Barcelona Back In Europa League After Inter Thrash Viktoria Plzen 4-0

For the second season running Barcelona will be playing in the Europa League under Xavi Hernandez, after Inter Milan thrash Viktoria Plzen 4-0 to progress into the round of 16 from Group C.

Barcelona were hoping Plzen would do them a favour against Inter by not losing at San Siro stadium.

But their hopes were dashed as the Serie A giants hammered their visitors thanks to goals from Edin Dzeko (brace) Romelu Lukaku and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The result means Inter Milan qualify into the round of 16 alongside Bayern Munich.

Also, Barcelona’s match day game against Bayern Munich at Nou Camp is inconsequential.

And in Group B, Zaidu Sanusi was in action for FC Porto who hammered Club Brugge 4-0 in Belgium

Raphael Onyedika was also in action for Club Brugge who are already through to the knockout round.

Sanusi was replaced on 77 minutes while Onyedika went off with 10 minutes left.

It is a huge result for Porto who are in second place in the group on nine points and must get a…