Chelsea Must Not Hesitate To Sign Ronaldo In January –Leboeuf

Former Chelsea star, Frank Leboeuf, has advised the Blues to take advantage of Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation at Man United and sign him in January if the opportunity comes.

Recall that Chelsea was heavily linked with Ronaldo during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly had agreed to sign Ronaldo but the move did not fall through because of then-coach Thomas Tuchel’s disapproval.

“I think Chelsea signing Cristiano Ronaldo would’ve been a good idea in the summer when Todd Boehly was suggesting they were interested.

“But I am certain that Tuchel would have been against the idea because of how it turned out when he was dealing with [Kylian] Mbappe and Neymar as megastars at PSG and he would not have wanted to relive that experience,” Leboeuf told Fair Betting Sites.

“I really thought Ronaldo could have been a good signing for the club…