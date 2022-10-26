Exclusive: 2022 WWC: Flamingos Will Scale Through Colombia Hurdle –Dosu

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph says he’s optimistic the Flamingos will overcome Colombia in the semi final of the 2022 Women’s World Cup.

Recall that the Flamingos defeated USA in the quarter final via penalty shootouts to qualify to this stage while Colombia edged Tanzania 4-0.

In 2012 at the tournament in Azerbaijan, Nigeria beat Colombia 3-0 in a Group A match played in Baku.

They met again in Costa Rica in 2014 in Group D. In the match played at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela, Nigeria came from behind to win 2-1.

However, in a chat with Completesport.com, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist stated that the Flamingos won’t find it difficult tobrush aside their opponent.

“This is a game I know the game will eager to win in a bid to make history for themselves. No doubt, Colombia will come tough at our girls but then, I am optimistic that Nigeria will carry the day.

“Most…