Flamingos To Face Germany In Third-Place Match

Nigeria’s Flamingos will take on Germany in the third-place match at the FIFA U-17 women’s World Cup in India.

In the second semi-final on Wednesday, Germany lost 1-0 to reigning U-17 women’s champions Spain following a 90th minute goal.

Recall the Flamingos lost 6-5 on penalties to Colombia in the first semi-final after 90 minutes ended goalless.

Just like the game against USA, Omamuzo Edafe had the chance to win it for the Flamingos, but saw her decisive spot kick saved which dragged the shootout into sudden death.

Comfort Folorunsho then missed her kick in sudden death which handed Colombia the win.

This would be the second time the Flamingos and Germany will clash at this year’s World Cup.

In their first meeting in the group stage the Germans came from a goal down to beat the Flamingos 2-1.

The third-place match comes up on Sunday, 30 October and the…