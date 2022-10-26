How Mourinho Made Salah Wept Like A Child

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Mikel Obi has recounted how Jose Mourinho ripped off Mohamed Salah and made him wept like a child after having a bad game with Chelsea.

Mikel, who retired from football at 35 in September was signed by the Portuguese manager in 2016.

In an interview with Dailymail, the former Stoke City star stated that the Portuguese tactician was never pleased with the Egyptian international performance and could not hide his anger.

“I remember what Jose Mourinho did to Mohamed Salah, the guy was crying in the dressing room in the second half. I think he was having a bad game. And then obviously Mourinho came in and ripped into him, massively ripped into him.

“Salah was in tears. And then what happened? Mourinho didn’t let him back onto the pitch for the second half. He took him off. He ripped into him and then got him off.”

He also…