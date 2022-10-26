Messi Can Replicate Club Form For Argentina In Qatar

Manchester City striker, Julian Alvarez says he’s optimistic PSG star, Lionel Messi can replicate his club performance for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Recall that the former Barcelona forward, has netted 11 goals and bagged 12 assists from 16 games in all competitions for the Paris club this season.

Argentina are in Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

However, in a chat with ESPN Argentina, Alvarez stated that Messi’s good run of form is invaluable to the national team ahead of the World Cup.

“It’s true that he’s having a great year as usual. He’s doing very well so obviously it is very important for the Argentine national team,” Alvarez told ESPN Argentina.

Messi has scored 90 goals in 164 games for Argentina. He has scored six goals and recorded nine assists in 11 French Ligue 1 games this season.

