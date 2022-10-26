Ofori Keen To Make Ghana World Cup Squad

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Richard Ofori says that playing for the Black Stars of Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is his dream.

Speaking to Sowetan live Ofori emphasized that performing well with his club side would guarantee him a spot in the national team.

“The most important thing is Orlando Pirates because daily, you work with your team and the national team is based on what you do for your club,” Ofori said.

“I don’t think about the national team at the moment. The most important thing I need to do is to perform and do my best so that when they call me I am ready.

“If you are not performing in your club when you go there, mentally you are weak and the World Cup stage is the biggest dream of every young player to play there. At the moment I am thinking about the club and how I will help them achieve and be successful this season. That’s my ambition.”

Ofori has been capped 25 times by Ghana. He has made 10…