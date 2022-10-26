President Buhari Flags Off Torch Of Unity For 21st National Sports Festival

President Muhammadu Buhari has flagged off the Torch of Unity movement

signifying the commencement of the 21st National Sports Festival (NSF), tagged “Delta 2022”.

At the ceremony which took Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the President expressed his delight over the forthcoming Festival which he described as the engine room for producing great champions that will represent the country at International Competitions.

He stated that, all outstanding stars that have written the name of the country in gold were born out of the National Sports Festival which clearly shows that the resources government is investing in sporting activities is not a waste.

Represented by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the President

commended the Main Organising Committee (MON) as well as the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for their commitment and doggedness towards ensuring the successful hosting of the games.

While reiterating his administration’s commitment to the…