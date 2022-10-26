Torino Offer Aina New Two- Year Contract

Serie A club Torino has offered Super Eagles defender Ola Aina a new two-year contract.

The versatile defender is set to become a free agent next summer, but the Turin club now want him to remain at the Stadio Olimpico until 2025.

Aina was close to leaving Torino this summer after losing his place in the team in the second half of last season.

Read Also:Exclusive: 2022 WWC: Flamingos Will Scale Through Colombia Hurdle –Dosu

The Nigeria international has however bounced back in convincing fashion, making 10 appearances for Ivan Juric’s side.

According to Les Transferts, Torino have made positive progress in their discussions with the versatile defender.

An announcement is expected to made soon on the contract extension.

Aina joined Torino initially on loan in 2018, before the Serie A club made the move permanent the following season.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast,…