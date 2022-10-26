Win Infinix’s Newly Launched 60MP OIS ZERO 20 Smartphone

Barely few weeks after Infinix launched the zero 20 smartphone which is the first and only device with a 60mp OIS front camera, the tech giants have announced the start of its #CaptureYourOwnStoryFromZero challenge.The Zero 20 launched on October 6th, 2022 at Legend Hotel, Lagos.

With the impact of covid19, remote office meetings, TikTok videos, live broadcasts and vlogs have become a thing and this has significantly increased the importance of the front camera. Now more than ever how clearly you see yourself and the world around you is of utmost importance, it’s for this reason that Infinix released the ZERO 20 which is the first and only smartphone that has a 60MP OIS front camera and gives you what you need to take pictures and record video content clearly, it allows you #CaptureYourOwnStoryFromZero.

The aim of the challenge is to encourage budding and aspiring content creators, tech lovers and innovators and also those who like to take and share pictures and videos across…