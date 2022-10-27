2022 U-17 WWC:’We Are Proud Of You’ —Plumptre Hails Flamingos Despite Defeat Against Colombia

Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre has praised Nigeria’s Flamingos despite their semi-final defeat to Colombia at the FIFA U-17 women’s World Cup in India on Wednesday.

After 90 minutes of football ended 0-0, the game went to penalty shootout with the Flamingos losing 6-5.

Omamuzo Edafe had the chance to win it for the Flamingos but missed the decisive spot kick which would have sealed a final berth.

The game then dragged into sudden death and Comfort Folorunsho was her effort saved by the Colombian keeper.

And despite the defeat, Plumptre praised players of the Flamingos for going far in the tournament.

“What a team this U17 group are! Flamingoes, we are SO proud of you – @NGSuper_Falcons!” Plumptre wrote on Twitter.

“Heartbreaking to go out on penalties but what a journey. The epitome of team spirit and togetherness.”

The Flamingos will now face either Germany or Spain in the third-placed match on Sunday.

