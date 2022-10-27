Argentina Tipped To Beat Portugal In 2022 World Cup Final

A Supercomputer has predicted that the Albiceleste (Sky Blue) of Argentina will beat Portugal in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

According to the theory by BCA, the Lionel Messi-led Argentina will defeat Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in the Qatar 2022 final match on penalties.

The publication is called ‘The Most Important Of All Unimportant Forecasts 2nd edition :2022 FIFA World Cup’.

The prediction was based on the player statistics from the EA Sport FIFA 2023 game. It also sampled 192 group stage games and 64 knockout rounds played from the last four FIFA World Cup tournaments.

“After much deliberation, we believe that when all is said and done, Argentina and Lionel Messi will be the ones to lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar,” the BCA research stated.

“How confident are we about our choice for winner? While we are happy with…