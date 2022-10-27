Australia, Ireland, Canada Not A Threat To

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai has expressed confidence in the ability of the Super Falcons to scale through the group stages of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Recall that Falcons was drawn with co-hosts, Australia, Republic of Ireland and Canada in Group B.

The Super Falcons will look to make it beyond the group stage for the second consecutive time in the competition after reaching the second round three years ago in France.

Reacting to the draws, the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner, told Completesports.com that the Super Falcons possess the quality to qualify from the group.

“I really don’t think this is a group that is a big threat to the team considering the fact that we have quality players who can hold their own.

“Canada, Ireland and host Australia are a very good side but I am optimistic Nigeria will qualify from what looks like a tough group.”

The team is by far