Bellingham Must Play Key Role For England In Qatar

Jamie Carragher has urged England manager, Gareth Southgate to ensure Jude Bellingham makes the squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The 19-year-old star is having a great season with Dortmund and has scored 8 goals in 17 games for his team. While he is expected to feature in Gareth Southgate’s final World Cup squad, Carragher believes he should play a key role in the Three Lions’ squad.

He told Sky Sports: “He’s a different type of player.

“He takes you back to a Steven Gerrard type of player, who’s going to go forward and supplement the attack, creating chances and scoring goals.

“What he makes you think about is England playing 4-3-3 a lot more than three at the back. When England play three at the back, they play two sitting midfield players and I don’t think that’s his game.

“It’s almost Declan Rice and one other and Jude Bellingham is at that stage where he has to play. Certainly his performances over the last few internationals, in the Nations League, deserve…