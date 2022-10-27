Chukwueze Scores In Villarreal, Hapoel Beer Sheva Four-Goal

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze was on the score sheet as Villarreal played out a 2-2 draw against Hapoel Beer Sheva in Thursday’s Europa Conference League.

The Nigerian international, who was making his 4th appearance in the competition, has netted two goals and bagged two assists.

The visitor took the lead in the 48th minute through Timer Hemed via a penalty before Chukwueze leveled parity in the 54th minute for Villarreal.

The host extended their lead in the 70th minute through Amaut Danjuma before Hapoel drew level in the 79th minute through Sagiv Yehezkel.

All efforts for both teams to nick the victory proved abortive as they shared they point.

