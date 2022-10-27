Ex-Super Eagles Coordinator Atta Donates Four Trophies For Unity Preseason Tourney Awards

Emmanuel Atta, a former Super Eagles Coordinator, has given a massive boost to the ongoing Abuja Unity Preseason Tournament with a donation of four trophies for individual awards, even as the tournament’s Enters the semi final stage, Completesports.com reports.

The trophies, checks reveal, are for the Fair Play, Most Valuable Player, MVP, Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament and Highest Goal Scorer of the Tournament.

Atta was a former FCT FA Chairman and served as Super Eagles Coordinator during the reign of Sani Lulu as NFF President from 2006 to 2010.

Organisers of the tournament equally confirmed receipt of the trophies.

“It was a pleasant surprise for us, a massive boost to the tournament and we can’t thank Atta enough for his immeasurable gesture”, Patrick Ngwaogu, Director of the tournament told Completesports.com.

Meanwhile, two teams have sealed their places in the semi final stage of the tournament.

