Greenock Morton Sign Ex-Super Eagles Defender Ambrose

Scottish Championship (second division) club Greenock Morton have announced the signing of former Super Eagles of Nigeria right-back Efe Ambrose until the end of the season.

The club made the announcement in a statement on their website.

“Greenock Morton are delighted to announce the signing of Efe Ambrose on a deal until the end of the season.

“Efe joins the team as a highly experienced defender playing almost 200 games in the Scottish Premiership where he won the league with Celtic on 4 occasions and making just over 50 appearances for his national team where he was part of the Nigeria side that lifted the Africa Cup of Nations in 2013.

“Efe will wear the number 12 shirt with his kits now available to sponsor.”

Ambrose, 34, last featured for second-tier side Dunfermline Athletic whom he joined on in February 2022 on loan until the end of the 2021–22 season.

Source: Complete Sports

