Gusau Rues Flamingos Defeat To Colombia

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Ibrahim Gusau has praised the Flamingos despite the team’s failure to progress to the final of the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

Bankole Olowookere’s side lost 6-5 on penalties to Colombia in their semi-final clash on Wednesday.

The Flamingos were one kick away from making a first appearance in the final of the biennial competition.

Gusau took to the social media to celebrate the gallant girls.

“Amazing performance by the girls and I’m very proud of them despite the outcome of the match. Their development and welfare remains a priority to us. Well done girls👏 #SoarFlamingos,”Gusau wrote on his Twitter handle.

The Flamingos will take on Germany in the third-place on Friday.

