It Will Be Tough For Arsenal To Wrestle EPL Title From Man City

Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry believes it will take mother-luck for the Gunners to wrestle the Premier League title away from Manchester City.

According to the former striker, Arsenal only have hope at the moment amid the Premier League title, adding that Liverpool’s inability to keep pace with Man City in recent seasons should serve as a warning to Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Frenchman said he would wait until after the 38 Premier League games are played before he can celebrate.

“It’s 11 games, you celebrate the title after 38 games, not before that,” Henry told CBS Sports.

“That is me, I have always had that mentality. What we are talking about right now with Arsenal is hope.

“Manchester City can talk, Man City can be loud because we have seen it before with them and we know what it takes for a team to stay with them.

“Look at Liverpool… twice they tried to maintain…