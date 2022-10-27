Kadri Eyes First-Ever Knockout Stage Qualification For Tunisia

Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri has stated that his personal ambition at this year’s World Cup in Qatar is to get his team into the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time.

Since making their debut at the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, Tunisia has never gone beyond the group stage.

They will be making a sixth appearance at the World Cup and are in the same group with reigning champions France, Denmark and Australia at this year’s edition.

In June this year, Kadri led Tunisia to win the Kirin Cup, but hinted he could quit if the 2004 AFCON winners fail to get out of the group stage in Qatar.

“It’s my personal ambition. If we don’t get through, I will not have succeeded in my mission, despite how tough the task is,” Kadri said.

“We want to make our dream come true and get through to the knockout round at the sixth time of asking.

“We’re very realistic. Nevertheless, I will pass on to the players a message of optimism and ambition, even though I know the…