No Premier League Team Will Employ You Again –Murphy Tells Gerrard

Former Liverpool star, Danny Murphy has revealed that it will be difficult for Steven Gerrard to get another job in the Premier League.

Recall that Gerrard was sacked by Aston Villa after a poor form of results in the league and most especial the team’s 3-0 loss to Fulham.

In an interview with TribalFootball, Murphy stated that jobs might be available in the Championship for the ex-England midfielder, insisting he ended his career in the Premier League as a ‘failure’.

Gerrard was sacked by Aston Villa last week after a dismal 3-0 defeat to Fulham.

Read Also: 2022 U-17 WWC: Gusau Rues Flamingos Defeat To Colombia

“I think he probably will, yes – what choice has he got?

“He’s not going to get another Premier League job. He has failed, ultimately, and you have to take two steps back sometimes.

“I don’t see him ending up anywhere abroad. I don’t see that in him, learning a new language and going down that route, I think Championship would be the way.

“I…