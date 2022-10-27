Salah Is Most Popular African Player In The Premier League

With the new season well under way and the return of European competitions, as well as the fast-approaching start of the World Cup, there’s never been a better time to see the fans’ favourite footballing stars in competitive action.

These players often transcend the realm of sport and become world-renowned celebrities – but who is the most popular off the pitch?

To find out, Seatpick scoured data surrounding the players in the 20

teams currently competing in the English Premier League, and these are

the results:

The Top 10 most popular African players in the Premier League

1. Mohamed Salah

Team: Liverpool

National Team: Egypt

Followers: 53,100,000

2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Team: Chelsea

National Team: Gabon

Followers: 13,400,00

3. Riyad Mahrez

Team: Manchester City

National Team: Algeria

Followers: 9,300,000

4. Hakim Ziyech

Team: Chelsea

National Team: Morocco

Followers: 6,400,000

5. Mohamed Elneny

Team: Arsenal

National Team: Egypt

Followers: 4,600,000

6.Édouard…