Salah Is Most Popular African Player In The Premier League

With the new season well under way and the return of European competitions, as well as the fast-approaching start of the World Cup, there’s never been a better time to see the fans’ favourite footballing stars in competitive action.
These players often transcend the realm of sport and become world-renowned celebrities – but who is the most popular off the pitch?
To find out, Seatpick scoured data surrounding the players in the 20
teams currently competing in the English Premier League, and these are
the results:
The Top 10 most popular African players in the Premier League
1. Mohamed Salah
Team: Liverpool
National Team: Egypt
Followers: 53,100,000
2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Team: Chelsea
National Team: Gabon
Followers: 13,400,00
3. Riyad Mahrez
Team: Manchester City
National Team: Algeria
Followers: 9,300,000
4. Hakim Ziyech
Team: Chelsea
National Team: Morocco
Followers: 6,400,000
5. Mohamed Elneny
Team: Arsenal
National Team: Egypt
Followers: 4,600,000
6.Édouard…
Source: Complete Sports