Serie A: Aina May Miss Torino’s Clash Vs AC Milan

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina will be assessed by Torino ahead of their Serie A clash against defending champions AC Milan.

Aina sustained an injury in training on Wednesday and is now doubtful for the game at the Stadio Olimpico this weekend.

” Ola Aina finished today’s session early. The first tests have shown a distractive involvement at the level of the left hamstring that will be deepened with further examinations in the coming days,”reads a statement on the club’s official website.

The 26-year-old was on target in the Turin club’s 2-1 away win at Udinese last weekend.

It was the Nigerian first goal for Torino since his arrival from Chelsea in 2018.

Torino have already offered him a new two-year contract.

