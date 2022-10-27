Ten Hag: Manchester United Must Do Well In Europa League

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says it is important for the club to do well in the UEFA Europa League this season.

The Red Devils will face FC Sheriff in the their fifth group game on Thursday night.

Ten Hag said: “It’s [only] four games and Europe is obviously different. But I like Europe.

“I like the European mindset, especially in the last game against Omonia when there was a great atmosphere in the stadium and then at the end when we scored the winner, it was really good to celebrate that, the players with the fans, and I hope we have that as well tomorrow.

“The games in Europe, we all use them to get better, to improve and that is what we have to do. We are not satisfied, we are happy with some of our performances, some of our results, but after 24 hours, we keep going and we come to the next one. We have to approach every game and see also in this moment where we are in the season.”

