UCL: Xavi Offers No Excuse After Barcelona Ouster

Barcelona manager Xavi has decided to move on following his side’s elimination from the UEFA Champions League.

The Blaugurana were eliminated from the competition after Inter Milan defeated Vitoria Plzen earlier in the day.

Xavi’s men were later humbled 3-0 by Bayern Munich.

“Thanks to the supporters for their unconditional support,” Xavi said. “They have shown it since I arrived and the atmosphere was extraordinary again tonight.

“Bayern were better, we can’t have any complaints. It is the reality for us now. We have to disconnect from the Champions League and focus on the other competitions. It is a blow, but I have already said that maybe we need these setbacks to grow.

“We were not at Bayern’s level today. They were better. In Munich we were ourselves, but today they were better, intense. The elimination before the game affected us psychologically. Now we train again tomorrow and think about…