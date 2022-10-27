Wollacott Should Be Ghana’s First Choice Goalkeeper -Carr

Former Ghana keeper Joe Carr has stated that Charlton Athletic goalie Jojo Wollacott should be the Black Stars’ first choice goalkeeper at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Wollacott has four clean sheets in League One (England third tier League) from 14 games this season and has put up some good performances.

Carr is convinced that Wollacott should be Ghana’s number one goalkeeper at the forthcoming World Cup.

“Among the goalkeepers, Jojo Wollacott has kept more matches for the national team in recent times, so I believe he is the right man to be in post for Ghana in the World Cup,” Ghanaweb quoted Carr as saying.

“We cannot use any other goalkeeper for try and error sake. In the absence of Wollacott, Richard Ofori should be in the post. I remember Ofori was our number one but he has missed out at the moment. So ideally Ofori should serve as the back up keeper to Wollacott.”

Wollacott has made 10 appearances for Ghana. He has made 14 League One appearances this…