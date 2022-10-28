Awaziem Scores 4th League Goal Of Season As Hajduk Split Win

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem was on target for Hajduk Split who beat HNK Gorica 3-1 in the Croatian topflight on Wednesday.

Awaziem has now found the back of the net four times in 11 league fixtures for Hajduk Split.

Also, he has scored three goals in his last five games for his club.

Awaziem scored in the 71st minute to put Hajduk Split 3-1 and maintain their unbeaten streak.

The club are unbeaten in 10 consecutive games (seven wins and three draws).

Hajduk Split remain in second place on 30 points, just five points behind leaders Dinamo Zagreb in the 10-team league table.

