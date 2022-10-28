Barca Must Focus On La Liga, Europa League

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has told his teammates that their attention must focus on winning the La Liga title and Europa League.

Recall that Barça were eliminated when Inter Milan beat Viktoria Plzen earlier in the day, which meant their match against Bayern did not count for anything but pride. Bayern won 3-0.

“Disappointment,” Ter Stegen said when asked for his feelings. “We didn’t lose it today but the moment in general right now is painful.

“One of the objectives was to stay in the Champions League. Now we have to focus on what is to come in LaLiga.

“Obviously knowing we were already out had an influence. It was a strange feeling. It was more of a pride issue, but we could not match Bayern tonight. They scored goals at key moments and we could not compete.”

