Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has hailed Manchester City midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne as the best playmaker in world football and expects him to shine at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

De Bruyne has been in fantastic form in City’s midfield as he has scored twice and registered eleven assists in all competitions this term.

Martinez told talkSPORT.com that De Bruyne will be one of the stars of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“We have certain players who are at the peak of their careers, and for me, De Bruyne is the best playmaker in world football,” Martinez said.

Also Read – 2022 World Cup: De Gea Left Out Of Spain’s 55-Man Provisional Squad

“He got the highest position ever of a Belgian player in the Ballon d’Or.

“The role he has at Man City and the way he has been developing. It makes him one of the stars of the tournament, not just a star of Belgium.”

De Bruyne has scored 25 goals in 93 games for Belgium. He has scored two goals and recorded nine assists in…