De Gea Left Out Of Spain’s 55-Man Provisional Squad

Manchester United goalkeeper, David de Gea, has reportedly been left off Spain’s 55-man provisional squad list for next month’s World Cup in Qatar, Daily Mail reports.

Spanish boss Luis Enrique has submitted his preliminary list of players in contention to play at the tournament, which his final 26-man squad will be selected from.

Despite the large squad size, there is still no place for De Gea who has been overlooked for three other Premier League goalkeepers.

Quoting AS, Daily Mail reported that Enrique has selected five different goalkeepers in the 55-man list but de Gea is not one of them.

The three goalkeepers expected to fly to Qatar are Athletic Bilbao’s Unai Simón, Brighton’s Robert Sánchez and Brentford’s David Raya.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga and Getafe’s David Soria have been chosen as back-ups in case of any injuries or illnesses prior…